Zoe Kravitz reflects on 'easy' Catwoman decision

Zoe Kravitz’s decision to play Catwoman was “very easy".

The 33-year-old actress appears opposite Robert Pattinson - who is taking on the role of the Caped Crusader himself - in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman’ blockbuster, and the 'Big Little Lies' star admitted she didn't hesitate to sign on to portray the iconic comic book character..

On ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’ podcast, she said: “It’s Catwoman. They call, they say, ‘Catwoman?’ You say yes. It’s really quite an easy choice."

The actress also revealed that she was “blown away” by Matt Reeves’ vision for the film.

She added: “I met Matt, the director, and was blown away by his vision, and I read the script and was really impressed by that, and it really felt different than other superhero movies or Batman films that I’d seen. It was a very easy decision.”

And Zoe explained her love for the script goes far beyond the well-known superhero characters.

She explained: “I think you could take away the Batman/Catwoman idea and the movie still works on its own. That’s huge.”

Meanwhile, the actress previously admitted she felt that taking on the role was appropriate as she has always "identified" with felines in real life.

She said: "I've always identified with cats. I am a dog person because they're easier to deal with but I am a cat myself in terms of my personality."

However, she did confess that she was disappointed not to get the chance to ride in the Batmobile.

Zoe explained: "I had no scenes in the Batmobile, so hopefully next time."