America Ferrera pleased to see conversation around beauty has 'evolved'

America Ferrera is pleased conversations around beauty and inclusivity have "evolved".

The actress, known for TV shows Ugly Betty and Superstore, was named as the new ambassador for cosmetics brand COVERGIRL last November.

Reflecting on the gig, America shared that she is excited to see much more diversity within beauty and fashion campaigns.

"I grew up not necessarily seeing examples of beauty standards that included a lot of who I was and I think that it's a really momentous thing that the narrative around beauty is beginning to shift toward including more and more kinds of people," she told StyleCaster. "And also because of that, we're coming to understand beauty as universal and beauty as about what makes us unique and what empowers us and loving ourselves. I love being a part of this conversation and it does make me giggle to say, 'I'm a COVERGIRL.'"

America went on to describe how her younger self wouldn't believe that she would become the face of a cosmetics company, and insisted that she is focused on using make-up to express her true self rather than to attain a conventional standard of beauty.

"I've certainly done my fair share of trying to become things that I'm not. I'm happy to say, I'm very much on the other side of that and feeling like I want to embrace my beauty and feel empowered by it and do it for me and have fun with it, let it be a tool for my own self-expression," the 37-year-old added.