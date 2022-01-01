Milo Ventimiglia to star in The Company You Keep

Milo Ventimiglia is to headline new ABC drama, The Company You Keep.

The This Is Us actor will play a con-man named Charlie in the show, which has received a formal pilot order from executives at the network.

"A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally," a plot summary reads. "While Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good, Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand - forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pilot is inspired by the Korean format My Fellow Citizens!

Ventimiglia has also signed on to executive produce the show, alongside screenwriter Julia Cohen and DiVide Pictures partner Russ Cundiff.

A potential release date has not yet been confirmed.