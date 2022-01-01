Michael Cera is a first-time father

Michael Cera has become a first-time father.



During a joint interview with his Life & Beth co-star Amy Schumer on Friday, the I Feel Pretty actress accidentally revealed his baby news, not realising it wasn't public knowledge.



"Michael has a baby, too," Amy said to Entertainment Tonight, before adding, "Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby."



The Superbad star then confirmed the news but did not share any details, such as the baby's name, gender or date of birth.



"We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now," he stated.



The Trainwreck actress, who has a two-year-old son, also revealed Michael's baby news during the latest episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea. Discussing their new TV show, she said, "Michael Cera plays my romantic love interest. He's married, I'm married, we both have kids."



The 33-year-old is notoriously private about his personal life. It was rumoured in 2018 that he had married his longtime girlfriend Nadine as they were spotted wearing matching gold bands while out and about in Brooklyn.