Ariel Winter replaces Demi Lovato in TV comedy Hungry

Ariel Winter has been tapped to replace Demi Lovato in the TV pilot Hungry.

In early 2021, the Cool for the Summer star revealed they were to headline the NBC project - a single-camera comedy that follows members of a food issues group created by writer and executive producer Suzanne Martin.

However, editors at Deadline reported on Friday that Demi had dropped out of the show due to "scheduling reasons", and now Modern Family actress Ariel has stepped in.

Representatives for Demi and Ariel have not yet commented on the news.

It is believed the shoot for the production is set to begin this week, with the popstar and their manager, Scooter Braun, to stay on as an executive producer.

Hungry is also set to star Valerie Bertinelli and Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias.