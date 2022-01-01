Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise $17 million for Ukrainian refugees

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have helped raise over $17 million (£13 million) for Ukrainian refugees.

Last week, the Hollywood actors announced that they had launched a GoFundMe page to support those fleeing the Black Swan actress's native country following the invasion by Russian forces in February, and pledged to match up to $3 million (£2.3 million) in donations.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mila and Ashton offered fans an update on the initiative and revealed they had already exceeded half of their $30 million target.

"We just wanted to give you a quick update as to where we stand with the fundraising. We're halfway through," Kunis said in the video. "We're super-excited, and we want to say thank you to each and every single one of you. It's been an incredible past 48 hours."

So far, over 47,000 people have contributed to the fund. The couple plans to use the money to provide an immediate impact on humanitarian aid efforts, and have also partnered with executives at Flexport.org to organise shipments of relief supplies, as well as the team at Airbnb.org in order to provide free, short-term housing to refugees.

"We're halfway there. We're at $15 million, and we're heading to $30. We're going to make this happen," Kutcher continued. "There are some problems in the world that take a village to solve, and there are other problems that take the rest of the world. This is one of those other problems."