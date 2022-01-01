Angelina Jolie visits camp in Yemen to show support for refugees

Angelina Jolie has visited a camp in Yemen to show her support for people who "desperately need peace".

The Oscar-winning actress, who serves as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she had landed in Aden and was to meet with displaced families and refugees in the coming days in order to draw attention to the catastrophic consequences of the seven-year conflict.

"The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yeminis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive," she wrote. "I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold."

Organisers hope Angelina's visit will highlight the increasing humanitarian needs in Yemen and help mobilise urgent support for humanitarian work.

Elsewhere in her message, the star acknowledged the war in Ukraine following the invasion of Russian forces last month.

"This week, a million people were forced to flee the horrific war in Ukraine. If we learn anything from this shocking situation is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and whose rights we defend. Everyone deserves the same compassion. The lives of civilian victims of conflict everywhere are of equal value. After seven years of war, the people of Yemen also need protection, support, and above all, peace," the 46-year-old added.