Famke Janssen joins Boy Kills World

Famke Janssen has joined Sam Raimi's 'Boy Kills World'.

The 'Taken' actress looks set to star alongside 'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman, Sharlto Copley and Quinn Copeland in the action-thriller.

According to Deadline, 'Big Little Lies' stars and twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti have also joined the cast.

German filmmaker Moritz Mohr will make his feature directorial debut on the movie, which is set in a dystopian fever dream reality.

In October, it was revealed Bill Skarsgard is to lead the cast of the motion picture, which will also star Samara Weaving and martial arts expert Yayan Ruhian.

Skarsgard has been cast as the protagonist Boy, a deaf mute who has a vibrant imagination. After his family is murdered, he escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

Weaving will portray the assassin June 27 while Ruhian will feature as Boy's mentor.

The screenplay for the movie - which is set to shoot in South Africa - has been written by Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith while Nancy Nayor is responsible for casting.

Producer Alex Lebovici said: "'Boy Kills World' is rich with unique and exciting characters. The cast we’ve assembled is a tremendous line-up of talent who are perfect for the roles they have taken on.

"We look forward to collaborating with them and bringing this story to life."

Raimi recently said: "I am thrilled to be partnering up again with Roy Lee on Moritz Mohr's 'Boy Kills World'. Moritz has a brilliant sense for action, humour and world building that I just cannot wait for the world to see.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Nthibah and Hammerstone to bring Moritz's unique film to life."