Marisa Tomei confirms she was paid for The King of Staten Island

Marisa Tomei has confirmed she was paid for her work on The King of Staten Island.



During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the actress commented that she "never got paid" for the 2020 project, in which she played the mother of main character Pete Davidson.



"I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?'" she recalled asking him.



However, in a later conversation with People, Marisa acknowledged that she was compensated for the gig.



"Of course, I got paid for the work I did. I didn't forget to simply open my mailbox. There are a lot of arcane contractual details I will spare you, but that's what I was referring to," the 57-year-old said. "As I said, the work was tremendous fun, and infused everything I have done going forward, and was a joy."



Directed by Judd Apatow, The King of Staten Island follows a young man attempting to get his life together after his mother starts dating a new man who, like his late father, is a firefighter. Described as a "semi-biographical" take on Davidson's life, the film opened to positive reviews.