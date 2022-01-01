Nicole Kidman recovering from torn hamstring

Nicole Kidman missed the Oscars luncheon on Monday as she is recovering from a torn hamstring.



According to Variety, the Moulin Rouge! actress was absent from the annual event, which celebrates this year's nominees, because she is under doctors' orders to stay at home in Nashville and rest.



The Oscar nominee was filming Expats, the upcoming Prime Video series, in Los Angeles when the pre-existing hamstring injury flared up.



A representative for Prime Video revealed to the publication that production is continuing without Kidman this week but will temporarily have to pause so producers can figure out how to work around the Australian star's absence.



Expats, which is based on Janice Y. K. Lee's 2016 novel The Expatriates, is being directed by Lulu Wang and produced by Wang and Kidman, among others. It follows three expatriate women living in Hong Kong and also stars Sarayu Blue, Jack Huston, and Ji-young Yoo.



The 54-year-old is currently nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. She is up against Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter). Kidman has already won the Golden Globe for her performance this awards season.



The Oscars luncheon was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles.