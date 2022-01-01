Maksim Chmerkovskiy planning trip to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is struggling with "survivor's remorse" and wants to return to Ukraine.



In an interview with CNN on Monday, the Dancing with the Stars professional revealed he is planning on going back to Europe after fleeing his home nation following the invasion of Russian forces last month. Chmerkovskiy arrived back in the United States on 2 March.



"It wasn't really a decision to leave (Ukraine), it was more like I just got told that I have to go. All the time I was being told that if something happens, we'll take you out, you'll be the first to move out of the country," he said. "I spent the last couple of days with survivor's remorse, I believe that is what it is called. I'm currently working on an opportunity to go back. Probably some time next week, I'm going to go back to Poland and join the efforts on the ground and sort of like, want to justify my safe out that way."



Chmerkovskiy was in Kyiv filming a dance show when the Russian military invaded on 24 February. Since then, he posted regular updates from Kyiv to his 1.1 million followers on Instagram.



And during an appearance on Good Morning America last week, the 42-year-old explained that he is "going through something mentally" after the harrowing journey.



"I feel guilty. I feel bad, I feel ashamed. I feel upset," he commented. "I get into these crying moments. I can't control it. I cried on the way from the airport. I felt embarrassed the entire ride back because I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children."