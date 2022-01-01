Amy Schumer jokes she will 'burn every bridge' when she co-hosts Oscars

Amy Schumer has joked she will "burn all bridges" when she co-hosts the Oscars later this month.

The Trainwreck star will host the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes on 27 March. In an interview with Extra, Amy shared that the trio is having fun rehearsing for the show and predicted that her jokes might get her into trouble.

When asked what viewers can expect from the telecast, she replied with her usual deadpan humour, "I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per (usual)... Wanda and Regina are hilarious and we're having a blast preparing. And I mean, I don't know, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one... because I'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."

The ceremony marks the first time the Oscars have had a host since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. It will also be the first time three women have hosted the show and the first time there have been at least three emcees since 1987.

Amy has previously hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, while Regina fronted the 2019 BET Awards and Wanda emceed the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards.

The 2022 Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.