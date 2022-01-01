Zoe Kravitz clarifies comment about alleged lack of 'urban' casting in The Dark Knight Rises

Zoe Kravitz has clarified a comment she made about allegedly appearing "too urban" for a small role in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.

In a recent interview for The Guardian, the Big Little Lies actress explained that she wanted to audition for the third instalment of Nolan's Batman trilogy in 2012 but was rejected by a casting agent or casting director due to the "colour of my skin".

On Tuesday, Zoe took to her Instagram Stories to post a statement in which she emphasised that she was not told she was "too urban to play Catwoman" in The Dark Knight Rises.

"I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this but this is how it was worded to me) that they were not going 'urban' on the part. This is something I heard a lot 10 years ago - it was a very different time," she wrote. (I) did not mention this to point any fingers or make anyone seem racist, namely Chris Nolan, the film's producers or anyone on the casting team, because I truly do not believe anyone meant any harm."

The star, who currently plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman, went on to insist that she simply wanted to give an example of what "it was like to be a woman of colour in this industry at that time".

"Again, this was many years ago when words like that were thrown around very casually and although I'm very glad that we are attempting to evolve - let's all calm down - as well as fact check before we write things that are untrue," the 33-year-old continued.

Representatives for Nolan have not yet commented on the story.

The Batman is now showing in cinemas.