Renée Zellweger walked half a mile in high heels to get to 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger walked half a mile in towering stilettos to attend the 2020 Academy Awards.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the actress explained how she finds it "grounding" to make her own way to Hollywood awards shows.

Zellweger even declined an offer for a private car for the Oscars in February 2020, where she wore a white one-shoulder Armani Privé column gown and matching Jimmy Choo heels.

"I have a couple of rituals I like to do before I go. I like to walk, I don't like the long limo ride. 'Cause I don't like getting out. It's all crazy and people are screaming. So, I sneak in. I walk to the Oscars. I come in behind all the people (at the red carpet)," she shared. "This time, the only hotel room that was available was half a mile away... I don't recommend it, but it is a good exercise for keeping you grounded. It was raining that night, so I was extra grounded."

Zellweger collected her second Oscar, for her performance as Judy Garland in the biographical drama Judy, at the ceremony.