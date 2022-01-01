Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson to reunite in Bel-Air

Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson are to make guest appearances on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot.

Reid, who played the second Vivian Banks on the original NBC sitcom, and Watson-Johnson, who portrayed the mother of Will Smith's character, will both appear on the new series, Bel-Air.

According to editors at Variety, Reid will play Helen and Watson-Johnson will take on the part of Janice, two Art Council Board of Trustee members, in the upcoming episode.

The series reimagines the popular '90s sitcom with a new lens on Will's journey from West Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel-Air. Will is played by Jabari Banks.

The programme is executive produced by Smith, alongside director/co-writer Morgan Cooper and showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Helen and Janice will appear in episode nine of Bel-Air, which is set to air on 24 March.

New episodes are released every Thursday.