Kate Winslet took year-long break after filming Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet gave herself a year off to "recover" from acclaimed TV series Mare of Easttown.

The Oscar-winning actress needed time to reset after playing the intense role - for which she has won Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards - but is now ready to get back to work.

"I took last year off to be with my family and to recover from Mare of Easttown. It was good to have a bit of a reset. But I love my job, and I'm really ready to throw myself back into it," Winslet told Variety. "For an actor, there's nothing as thrilling as being in a room with other actors. I am craving that again. But I've got heaps going on this year so I'm excited to get going."

The British star's upcoming projects include Scott Z. Burns' Fake!, about an international cryptocurrency scam, and the biographical drama Lee, in which she'll play photographer Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller, the fashion model-turned-war correspondent.

With the latter film, Winslet is fulfilling one of her dreams by working with Mandy and Death of Stalin star Andrea Riseborough, someone she has "longed to work with for some time".

"I have always admired her work. She is entirely different, truthful and compelling in everything she does. I find her riveting to watch. She is unselfconscious and damn funny, too. Death of Stalin is a firm favourite in our house," she praised. "She and I (are) working together later this year and I truly cannot wait."

Later this year, Winslet will also be promoting James Cameron's long-awaited Avatar sequel, in which she plays a new character called Ronal. The Titanic star shot her scenes before her acting break.