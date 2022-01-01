Matt Reeves reveals The Batman prequel series has been cancelled

Matt Reeves has confirmed that The Batman prequel series has been cancelled.

It was announced in 2020 that the spin-off series would focus on corrupt cops in Gotham City, but The Batman director revealed on Monday that HBO officials have put the concept on hold.

"One thing that we're not doing that I was gonna do... So, there's the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold. We're not really doing that," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

However, another The Batman spin-off was announced in late 2021, and that series will follow Colin Farrell's character Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

Speaking about the show in February, Farrell told Entertainment Tonight, "We have to get into what made him (The Penguin) the man he is... It's a lovely, lovely character, and explores vulnerabilities.

"His violence is apparent, his propensity for violence and his ability to use it as a tool is apparent, but (also) to see we all have soft spots. Every single person. And to be able to find that location, dig around it would be fun."