Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley land Olivier Award nominations for Cabaret

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley have been nominated for Olivier Awards for the London revival of Cabaret.
The Fantastic Beasts actor and Oscar nominee won rave reviews for their portrayal of the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the Playhouse Theatre's revival of the classic musical last year, and they have now been nominated for Britain's most prestigious theatre awards for their performances.
The production also leads the nominations with 11, including Best Musical Revival and supporting actress and actor mentions for Liza Sadovy and Elliot Levey, who play Fräulein Schneider and Herr Schultz, respectively.
Cabaret is closely followed by the stage adaptation of Yann Martel's novel Life of Pi and a revival of the musical Anything Goes, which received nine nominations each.
Other notable nominees include singer Lily Allen, who made her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story last year. She is nominated for Best Actress alongside The Crown's Emma Corrin for Anna X, Sheila Atim for Constellations, and Cush Jumbo for Hamlet.
The winners will be revealed at London's Royal Albert Hall on 10 April.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Best Actress
Lily Allen - 2:22 A Ghost Story
Sheila Atim - Constellations
Emma Corrin - Anna X
Cush Jumbo - Hamlet
Best Actor
Hiran Abeysekera - Life of Pi
Ben Daniels - The Normal Heart
Omari Douglas - Constellations
Charles Edwards - Best of Enemies
Best Actress in a Musical
Jessie Buckley - Cabaret
Sutton Foster - Anything Goes
Beverley Knight - The Drifters Girl
Stephanie McKeon - Frozen
Best Actor in a Musical
Olly Dobson - Back To The Future The Musical
Arinzé Kene - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Robert Lindsay - Anything Goes
Eddie Redmayne - Cabaret
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Tori Burgess - Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)
Liz Carr - The Normal Heart
Christina Gordon - Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)
Akiya Henry - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Seven actors who play the Tiger - Life of Pi
Dino Fetscher - The Normal Heart
Nathaniel Parker - The Mirror and the Light
Danny Lee Wynter - The Normal Heart
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Gabrielle Brooks - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - Cinderella
Carly Mercedes Dyer - Anything Goes
Liza Sadovy - Cabaret
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Clive Carter - Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Hugh Coles - Back To The Future The Musical
Elliot Levey - Cabaret
Gary Wilmot - Anything Goes
Best New Play
2:22 A Ghost Story
Best of Enemies
Cruise
Life of Pi
Best New Musical
Back To The Future The Musical
The Drifters Girl
Frozen
Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Revival
A Number
Constellations
The Normal Heart
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Musical Revival
Anything Goes
Cabaret
Spring Awakening
Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
The Choir of Man
Pantoland at the Palladium
Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)
The Shark Is Broken.