Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley land Olivier Award nominations for Cabaret

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley have been nominated for Olivier Awards for the London revival of Cabaret.

The Fantastic Beasts actor and Oscar nominee won rave reviews for their portrayal of the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the Playhouse Theatre's revival of the classic musical last year, and they have now been nominated for Britain's most prestigious theatre awards for their performances.

The production also leads the nominations with 11, including Best Musical Revival and supporting actress and actor mentions for Liza Sadovy and Elliot Levey, who play Fräulein Schneider and Herr Schultz, respectively.

Cabaret is closely followed by the stage adaptation of Yann Martel's novel Life of Pi and a revival of the musical Anything Goes, which received nine nominations each.

Other notable nominees include singer Lily Allen, who made her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story last year. She is nominated for Best Actress alongside The Crown's Emma Corrin for Anna X, Sheila Atim for Constellations, and Cush Jumbo for Hamlet.

The winners will be revealed at London's Royal Albert Hall on 10 April.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Best Actress

Lily Allen - 2:22 A Ghost Story

Sheila Atim - Constellations

Emma Corrin - Anna X

Cush Jumbo - Hamlet

Best Actor

Hiran Abeysekera - Life of Pi

Ben Daniels - The Normal Heart

Omari Douglas - Constellations

Charles Edwards - Best of Enemies

Best Actress in a Musical

Jessie Buckley - Cabaret

Sutton Foster - Anything Goes

Beverley Knight - The Drifters Girl

Stephanie McKeon - Frozen

Best Actor in a Musical

Olly Dobson - Back To The Future The Musical

Arinzé Kene - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Robert Lindsay - Anything Goes

Eddie Redmayne - Cabaret

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Tori Burgess - Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Liz Carr - The Normal Heart

Christina Gordon - Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Akiya Henry - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Seven actors who play the Tiger - Life of Pi

Dino Fetscher - The Normal Heart

Nathaniel Parker - The Mirror and the Light

Danny Lee Wynter - The Normal Heart

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Gabrielle Brooks - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - Cinderella

Carly Mercedes Dyer - Anything Goes

Liza Sadovy - Cabaret

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Clive Carter - Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Hugh Coles - Back To The Future The Musical

Elliot Levey - Cabaret

Gary Wilmot - Anything Goes

Best New Play

2:22 A Ghost Story

Best of Enemies

Cruise

Life of Pi

Best New Musical

Back To The Future The Musical

The Drifters Girl

Frozen

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Revival

A Number

Constellations

The Normal Heart

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Musical Revival

Anything Goes

Cabaret

Spring Awakening

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

The Choir of Man

Pantoland at the Palladium

Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

The Shark Is Broken.