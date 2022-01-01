Hayden Panettiere launches Ukraine relief fund

Hayden Panettiere has launched a relief fund to help workers on the ground in Ukraine.

The Heroes actress unveiled Hoplon International on Wednesday, with officials at the organisation set to raise money for medical supplies and protective gear for those involved in the conflict following the invasion of Russian forces last month.

"There are no words to describe what it's (sic) been like watching the war in Ukraine unfold," Hayden said, according to CNN. "It's gut wrenching knowing the people of Ukraine, people I call my friends and family are desperately trying to defend their way of life in a country that they love."

Hayden shares a seven-year-old daughter with her former partner, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

The star also released a statement on social media in February in which she voiced her support for the people of Ukraine.

"I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years... I ask for those of us who can't be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy," the 32-year-old commented.