Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber in Atlanta

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was briefly detained by police officers in January after he was mistakenly accused of attempted robbery.



The 35-year-old went into a Bank of America branch in Atlanta, Georgia - where he had been filming the Black Panther sequel - to withdraw some money when the incident took place, reports TMZ.



The Fruitvale Station filmmaker went up to the counter wearing a hat, sunglasses, and face mask and handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a handwritten note on the back that purportedly read, "I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I'd like to be discreet."



According to the police report, the teller misinterpreted the situation and believed it was an attempted robbery when the transaction triggered an alert on the computer. She informed her boss and they called the police.



The officers on the scene reportedly detained two people waiting for Coogler in a car outside the bank, and then went inside and brought the director out in handcuffs. After an investigation, the officers soon realised it was all a misunderstanding.



Confirming the incident, Coogler told TMZ, "This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."



A Bank of America spokesperson also told Variety, "We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologised to Mr. Coogler."