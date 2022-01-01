Khloe Kardashian will address Tristan Thompson baby drama on new show

Khloe Kardashian will address Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal on her new TV show.

During an interview with Variety to promote her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old revealed that she will speak about the basketball player welcoming a child with another woman.

"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," she told the publication. "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."

Khloe and Tristan, who are parents to three-year-old daughter True, had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2016 until their official split in June 2021.

Last December, it was revealed Maralee Nichols had filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson, and the following month, the sportsman confirmed he was the father of her son.

The Kardashians is set to premiere on 14 April.