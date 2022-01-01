Jennifer Garner left red-faced over 'mom fail' email message

Jennifer Garner had a "mom fail" moment while sending an email recently.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night, the Peppermint actress explained to fellow guest Greg Kinnear how she messed up sending a message to the coach of one of her children's sports teams.

"So, we have kids who do the same activity and I emailed the coach one weekend, kind of being funny about my kid and saying, 'Well, this one seems to be getting a little womped this weekend,'" she recalled to the actor. "'So, what does that mean for tomorrow morning because we have something planned? What does that mean typically?' And I was being funny, I thought I was being funny."

But rather than simply sending the email to the coach, Jennifer must have hit "reply all".

"Turns out it's the one time in my life I replied all," the 49-year-old sighed. "I replied to everyone on the team, to every parent, including you and Helen (Labdon, Greg's wife)."

Jennifer then asked Greg what he thought of the email.

"I do remember this. I remember thinking, 'Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic.' Sweet enough, but I had no idea," he laughed. "I've done this before, myself."

Jennifer shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old son Sam, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.