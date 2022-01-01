The Dark Knight Rises' Anne Hathaway can't wait to see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Anne Hathaway is looking forward to seeing Zoe Kravitz playing Catwoman in 'The Batman'.



The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress played the iconic role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Rises' alongside Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2012 blockbuster.



And the 39-year-old star is "so happy" for the 33-year-old actress, who stars alongside Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in the Matt Reeves flick.



Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Anne said: "So, I have been doing this ['WeCrashed'], so I haven’t been able to go to see it yet. I have a friend who saw it this weekend and said not only is she phenomenal in it but how much fun it was to be in a packed movie theatre and realising that people are coming back to movies and how great it was to celebrate that."



She added: "I am so happy for her. I haven’t had a chance to see it yet, but I look forward to that."



The 'Big Little Lies' star recently admitted it was a no-brainer to agree to take on the comic book character.



Zoe said: “It’s Catwoman. They call, they say, ‘Catwoman?’ You say yes. It’s really quite an easy choice."



The Hollywood star also admitted she tried to “forget” past versions of the character.



The star's take on Catwoman - who has also been played by the likes of Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer in the past - is different because Matt had his own unique ideas for the movie.



She said: “It was really about, for me, just trusting the story that Matt [Reeves]’s written, and doing my best to almost forget about the idea of Catwoman and what she means culturally and really just focus on telling the story.”