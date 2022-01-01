Selma Blair granted restraining order against ex-boyfriend following physical altercation

Selma Blair has been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend following an alleged attack.

The Cruel Intentions actress was granted a protective order against Ronald 'Ron' Carlson on 25 February, three days after he allegedly attacked her on 22 February.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and People, Carlson went to her home that day to return a TV set and for them to return their respective keys to one another following a recent breakup. The actress, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, had recently had treatment and felt weak and unwell.

Carlson allegedly yelled at her, calling her "useless" and a "cripple", and then jumped on top of her as she was lying on the sofa. She claims he "strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively".

After she began to call her housekeeper for help, Carlson allegedly put his hand over her mouth and face, "pushing it down into the couch", making Blair "unable to breathe". According to the documents, she briefly lost consciousness.

Once Carlson left her property, the 49-year-old called the police. She passed out and her nose began to bleed as she spoke to them so she was taken to the hospital via an ambulance.

Carlson was subsequently arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injuries and slapped with a five-day restraining order, banning him from going near Blair. She then applied for a temporary restraining order and it was granted.

Carlson filed a petition for a restraining order against Blair on Wednesday, claiming she attacked him 15 days after the previous altercation. His application has not yet been granted.

TMZ has obtained photographs of both Blair and Carlson showing off the alleged injuries they sustained in the incidents.