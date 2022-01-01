Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian over work ethic comments

Jameela Jamil has blasted Kim Kardashian over her comments about working hard.



In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, the reality TV star insisted people needed to do more to achieve their goals.



"I have the best advice for women in business," she said. "Get your f**king a*s up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."



A short time after the article made the rounds on social media, Jameela took to Twitter to call out Kim for her "tone-deaf" viewpoint.



"I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion... nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," she wrote. "This same 24 hours in the day s**t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."



Jameela went on to give credit to Kim and her family members for launching some "super impressive" business ventures. But she also argued that the Kardashian-Jenner family started from a point of privilege.



"They shouldn't be asked about their secret to success. They shouldn't answer those questions. It's all obvious to everyone, and I hope nobody holds themselves to the standards of people who were raised by millionaires," the 36-year-old continued. "Just take the money, use it for good and chill the f**k out when lecturing others about grind and hustle. And learn how to brag without putting others down who have less... This is not just a Kim problem. This is a general problem of the media allowing/encouraging celebrities who grew up wealthy to 'give advice' to people who have 100th their opportunity, it comes off every time anyone does it as extremely tone deaf, elitist and patronising. We just have to stop altogether with everyone. She isn't the first one to say this stuff: but she should be the last."