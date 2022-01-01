Amy Schumer has no regrets over getting liposuction

Amy Schumer opted for liposuction after growing "tired of looking at myself in the mirror".

In January, the I Feel Pretty actress took to Instagram to share two photos of herself posing on a beach, and in the accompanying caption, revealed she was doing well following a hysterectomy last September, as well as undergoing liposuction - a type of fat-removal procedure.

As part of an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Amy explained that she wanted to be "real" with her fans about her surgeries.

"Everybody on camera is doing this s**t, I just wanted to be real about it," the 40-year-old commented.

While Amy had never imagined herself to be someone who would undergo cosmetic surgery, she decided to research lipo after finding that her "uterus didn't contract for two and a half years" after she welcomed her son Gene in 2019. She also felt uncomfortable about the area above her C-section scar that no amount of "grilled chicken and walks" would change.

"It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot, but I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," she added.

Previously, Amy revealed that she underwent an operation to have her uterus removed after suffering from a severe case of endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries.