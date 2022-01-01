Sam Heughan finds wearing a kilt to be 'liberating'

Sam Heughan has joked that he opts for the "al fresco" way of wearing a kilt.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, host Drew asked the Outlander star whether he wears a kilt in the "traditional" way, that is, without underwear.

"What do you mean by that?" he jokingly asked, before Drew stated, "You know!" and made a gesture that indicated a breeze.

"Al fresco... it's liberating! Riding a horse in a kilt can be interesting..." the Scottish actor laughed. "The kilt is very heavy material and there is a lot of fabric. Well actually, the Scots, they used to go into battle and they would take their kilts off and sometimes run into battle just in their shirts! Just to scare the opposition, or to thrill the opposition, I don't know... I haven't tried that one, Drew, but I might in the future."

Elsewhere in the chat, Drew asked Sam if he was dating anyone.

"I'm open to something. Not sure what I'm saying I'm open for, but I'm open," the 41-year-old smiled.