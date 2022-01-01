Hailey Bieber 'doing well' following hospitalisation for blood clot

Hailey Bieber is "doing well" after being hospitalised for a blood clot in her brain.

On Saturday, editors at TMZ reported that the model had suffered a "medical emergency" last week, and had been taken to a hospital in Palm Springs, California for treatment.

Later on, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that she had experienced "stroke-like" symptoms on Thursday and her husband Justin Bieber had called for help.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she wrote. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

Despite the scary experience, Hailey reassured her fans that she was "doing well".

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" the 25-year-old added.