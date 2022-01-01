The Power of the Dog wins Best Film at 2022 BAFTAs

The Power of the Dog took home the top prize at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday night.



Jane Campion's western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was named Best Film at the ceremony, while the filmmaker picked up the Best Director accolade, making her the third woman to win the prize.



The Best Actress award was the night's biggest surprise as Joanna Scanlan was presented with the BAFTA for the independent movie After Love, beating out award season favourites such as Lady Gaga and Alana Haim.



The remainder of the acting categories fell in line with predictions, with Will Smith winning Best Actor for King Richard, Ariana DeBose taking home the supporting actress prize for West Side Story and Troy Kotsur landing the supporting actor accolade for CODA. Kotsur makes history with the win, becoming BAFTA's first deaf Film Awards winner.



Elsewhere, No Time to Die and Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch won the Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public.



Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune won the most awards overall and dominated the technical categories with five - Best Cinematography, Special Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer.



The BAFTAs took place at London's Royal Albert Hall and were hosted by Rebel Wilson, who made jokes about Armie Hammer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Prince Andrew, among others, during the ceremony.







The full list of winners is as follows:







Best Film: The Power of the Dog



Outstanding British Film: Belfast



Best Leading Actor: Will Smith - King Richard



Best Leading Actress: Joanna Scanlan - After Love



Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur - CODA



Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story



EE Rising Star Award: Lashana Lynch



Best Director: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog



Best Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza



Best Adapted Screenplay: Siân Heder - CODA



Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer - Dune



Best Animated Film: Encanto



Best Documentary: Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)



Best Film Not in the English Language: Drive My Car



Best Cinematography: Greig Fraser - Dune



Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - Dune



Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan - Cruella



Best Hair and Make-Up: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh - The Eyes of Tammy Faye



Best Sound: Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth - Dune



Best Editing: Tom Cross, Elliot Graham - No Time to Die



Best Special Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer - Dune



Best Casting: Cindy Tolan - West Side Story



Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Jeymes Samuel - The Harder They Fall



Best British Short Film: The Black Cop



Best British Short Animation: Do Not Feed the Pigeons