The Power of the Dog wins Best Film at 2022 BAFTAs

The Power of the Dog took home the top prize at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday night.

Jane Campion's western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was named Best Film at the ceremony, while the filmmaker picked up the Best Director accolade, making her the third woman to win the prize.

The Best Actress award was the night's biggest surprise as Joanna Scanlan was presented with the BAFTA for the independent movie After Love, beating out award season favourites such as Lady Gaga and Alana Haim.

The remainder of the acting categories fell in line with predictions, with Will Smith winning Best Actor for King Richard, Ariana DeBose taking home the supporting actress prize for West Side Story and Troy Kotsur landing the supporting actor accolade for CODA. Kotsur makes history with the win, becoming BAFTA's first deaf Film Awards winner.

Elsewhere, No Time to Die and Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch won the Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public.

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune won the most awards overall and dominated the technical categories with five - Best Cinematography, Special Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer.

The BAFTAs took place at London's Royal Albert Hall and were hosted by Rebel Wilson, who made jokes about Armie Hammer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Prince Andrew, among others, during the ceremony.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Film: The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film: Belfast

Best Leading Actor: Will Smith - King Richard

Best Leading Actress: Joanna Scanlan - After Love

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur - CODA

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

EE Rising Star Award: Lashana Lynch

Best Director: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Best Adapted Screenplay: Siân Heder - CODA

Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer - Dune

Best Animated Film: Encanto

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Film Not in the English Language: Drive My Car

Best Cinematography: Greig Fraser - Dune

Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - Dune

Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan - Cruella

Best Hair and Make-Up: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Sound: Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth - Dune

Best Editing: Tom Cross, Elliot Graham - No Time to Die

Best Special Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer - Dune

Best Casting: Cindy Tolan - West Side Story

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Jeymes Samuel - The Harder They Fall

Best British Short Film: The Black Cop

Best British Short Animation: Do Not Feed the Pigeons