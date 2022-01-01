Jesse Plemons responds to Sam Elliott's rant over The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons has responded to Sam Elliott's comments about the Oscar-nominated film, The Power of the Dog.



During an appearance on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron earlier this month, Elliott called Jane Campion's Western a "piece of s**t" and compared the cowboys in the movie to Chippendale dancers who "wear bow ties and not much else".



Reacting to the criticism while speaking to Variety on Friday, Jesse commented, "I laughed when I heard. I don't know why."



The actor, who plays George Burbank in the film, went on to note that he is open to other interpretations of the key themes.



"I haven't listened to it so I've heard it from what people have told me. I know there's some undertones to what he said, but I also feel like you don't have to like the movie and that's totally fine," he continued. "Not everyone has to like it."



Meanwhile, Jesse's co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee insisted he had "nothing" to say about Elliott's insults.



"If anything, I just had a little bit of a laugh," he added. "Good luck to him."



The Power of the Dog, also starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, has received many accolades, including 12 nominations for the Academy Awards.



The ceremony is to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March.