Tom Hanks apologises for firing actor over his 'dead eyes'

Tom Hanks has apologised to Connor Ratliff for firing him from Band of Brothers over his "dead eyes".



During an appearance on Connor's podcast, named Dead Eyes, on Thursday, the Hollywood actor admitted that while the story didn't ring a bell with him, he took "full responsibility" for his actions during the casting process for the 2011 war drama miniseries.



"This was without a doubt the act of the director, and that was me," Tom said. "There was something stuck in a craw or one of those very, very subtle sort of decisions that aims the story in the direction you want it to go.



"In the inner sanctum of whatever this casting session was on Band of Brothers ... I'm sure I said, 'I don't know man, that guy's got dead eyes,'" he continued. "I could've said, 'He's got too blond of hair; he's too tall and I can't have the aide be taller than Captain Winters.' I could've said, 'He's too short and slight ... I could've said any of these things, and they would have been true and they would've been the opinion.'"



In response, Connor explained that he had "built this thing up so big and then it was just gone".