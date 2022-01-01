NEWS Lashana Lynch crowned the EE BAFTA Rising Star Winner Newsdesk Share with :





The BAFTAs 2022 saw Lashana Lynch crowned as the winner of the prestigious EE Rising Star Award, the only award voted for by the British public.



Previous 2021 Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray presented the award alongside Lady Gaga who made her debut at the Royal Albert Hall ceremony.



LASHANA LYNCH is quickly establishing herself as an internationally renowned actor, showcasing a range of disciplines across film, television and stage. In 2021, she made history as the first woman and the first woman of colour to carry on the legacy of 007 in her standout role as “Nomi” in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time To Die, alongside Daniel Craig and Rami Malek.



The 2022 nominees were: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) , Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man), Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place II) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog). The award, now in its 17th year, marks the long-standing partnership between EE and BAFTA, shining a spotlight on the extraordinary skills of emerging acting talent.