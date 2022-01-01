Patton Oswalt thinks that Marvel will realise 'that they had an amazing franchise' on Netflix

Patton Oswalt thinks that Marvel will eventually realise "that they had an amazing franchise" on Netflix.

The 53-year-old star explained that the blockbuster movie franchise - which was also a television venture for the streaming giant with shows such as 'Daredevil' and 'Jessica Jones' between 2013 and 2019 - predicted that Netflix bosses will eventually decide to do a "low stakes, gritty" revival with characters Misty Knight and Colleen Wing.

He said: "I think that Marvel is going to realize that they had an amazing franchise in their laps for free in their Netflix shows with Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, those two actors. Someone in five years, hopefully sooner, will realize, ‘Do that!’ A low stakes, gritty, street-level superhero noir with those two characters, Misty Knight and Colleen Wing. They’re sitting right there! So I’m predicting that someone at Marvel will realize what they’ve got and they will run with it."

The former Marvel Cinematic Universe star - who played Pip the Troll in 'Eternals' and also held a few roles during the MCU's run on Netflix - is now starring in comedy film 'I Love My Dad' as a father who "catfishes" his son by pretending to be a waitress and admitted that he was drawn to the project because of its "ballsy script."

He told Collider: "The script was fantastic and it really went where this story would go. There wasn’t any shying away from any of the cringey elements, but also the hilarious elements, a lot of which were hand in hand. And I’m a big film buff and I like working with newer voices, writers, directors, and especially when I read a script this ballsy. It had that feeling of, 'I just want to see if we pull this off."