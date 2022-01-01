Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi make red carpet debut as a couple at BAFTAs

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday.

On the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall, the couple colour-matched in black and white, with the Stranger Things actress wearing a custom black velvet gown by Louis Vuitton, which featured a lace overlay and a dramatic train.

She finished the look with long velvet gloves, a chunky diamond necklace and a matching ring.

Jake dressed in a classic black suit with a bow tie, and wore a blue and yellow pin on his collar in support of Ukraine.

The British actress, who turned 18 last month, shared a photo of their red carpet debut on Instagram on Sunday and simply captioned it with three red love heart emojis.

According to Page Six, Millie began dating Jake, Jon Bon Jovi's son, last year. They were first spotted holding hands in June, then the 19-year-old shared a photo of Millie with the caption "bff <3."

They became Instagram official in November when they posed for a picture together on the London Eye.