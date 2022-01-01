Rebel Wilson pokes fun at royal family during BAFTA Film Awards

Rebel Wilson made jokes at the royal family's expense as she hosted the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday night.

The Pitch Perfect actress referenced Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last March as she introduced the Outstanding British Film category at London's Royal Albert Hall.

"From drama to fantasy, Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview had it all," she said. "Unfortunately, that's not nominated in this category, but some incredible films are. Let's take a look at some of the most outstanding British films this year."

She also made a swipe at Prince Andrew, who insisted during a 2019 interview he was at a Pizza Express restaurant the night he was accused of sleeping with underage girl Virginia Giuffre.

"So I was going to do a musical number as host, it was about Prince Andrew though. Um, no guys, it's no, it's not what you think," Rebel joked. "It was on roller skates, it's called Pizza Express. But don't worry, I'm not gonna do it, I'm not gonna sing. I'm saving my voice for the sequel to Cats."

Prince William, who is BAFTA President, usually attends the ceremony, but this year, he simply sent in a video message.

Other than the royals, Rebel also slammed the lack of swag bags, sexism in the film industry, and commended Kenneth Branagh for casting Armie Hammer in Death on the Nile - which was filmed before the actor was accused of sexual assault. She also made jokes about her weight loss and her 2019 box office bomb Cats and gave the middle finger to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his country's war on Ukraine.