Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to house Ukrainian refugees

Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to take in Ukrainian refugees as part of the U.K. government's new scheme.



The Power of the Dog actor wore a badge of the Ukrainian flag on his suit on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, and told reporters that he hopes to help Ukrainians who have been displaced by the Russian invasion.



"It is a really shocking time to be a European, two and a half hours' flight away from Ukraine, and it's something that hangs over us," he told Sky News on the red carpet. "We all need... to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a haven here for people who are suffering.



"Everyone needs to do as much as they can... there's been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself."



Over the weekend, the government announced the scheme, in which individuals who host a Ukrainian refugee for six months will receive $457 (£350) a month in funding.



The British actor has publicly voiced his support for Ukraine at other events this awards season. He acknowledged the conflict as he unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month, and recently held up a Ukrainian flag and said "stand united for Ukraine" at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California.