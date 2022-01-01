Pete Davidson honours Kim Kardashian with chest tattoo

Pete Davidson has reportedly had the word "KIM" tattooed on his chest.



On Sunday, Kanye West took to Instagram to leak an alleged text conversation between himself and the Saturday Night Live star, who is now dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.



While the post has since been deleted, the messages reportedly included a photo of a shirtless Pete in bed, which was apparently sent in response to the question, "Where are you?"



Among Pete's chest tattoos, though a little blurry in the picture, is one near his shoulder that reads "KIM".



Podcaster Amanda Hirsch wrote on her Not Skinny But Not Fat Instagram page about the photo, "Omg you guys: PETE HAS A KIM TAT," highlighting the section of the image with the tattoo.



One commenter wrote, "It looks like something done by someone who doesn't tattoo. I have a big guess that he let Kim do it."



Another said, "It's all very Kravis," referring to Travis Barker's tattoo of fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's name.



After filing divorce proceedings in February 2021, Kim was declared legally single by a judge earlier this month.



The mother-of-four started dating Pete last November.