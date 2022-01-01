Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'want to have a baby'

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker "want to have a baby" together.

In a preview for the upcoming TV series The Kardashians, which is set to delve into the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, producers offer a glimpse of Travis proposing to Kourtney on a beach last October.

In the accompanying voiceover, the 42-year-old comments, "Travis and I want to have a baby."

Kourtney went on to indicate that she is investigating fertility treatments.

The reality TV star shares Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and seven-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Kim Kardashian indicates she will be open about her divorce from Kanye West and new relationship with Pete Davidson, whom she started dating last November.

"I think it's time to see a whole new side of the family," she muses in the promo. "We've had so much time off, we've kind of gone into our own worlds. I'm excited for this new chapter. And I've been in this game long enough to know that you just have to be yourself."

The Kardashians is set to premiere on Hulu on 14 April.