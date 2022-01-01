Evan Rachel Wood 'not scared' of Marilyn Manson's defamation lawsuit

Evan Rachel Wood has insisted she is "steady as a rock" as she faces a defamation lawsuit against her alleged abuser Marilyn Manson.



The Westworld actress appeared on The View on Monday to promote her new documentary, Phoenix Rising, in which she details her abuse allegations against her former fiancé Manson, real name Brian Warner.



During the interview, Wood was asked about the defamation lawsuit Manson filed against her earlier this month and she admitted the legal action was expected.



"I can't, obviously, speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I am not scared. I am sad, because this is how it works, this is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don't want to come forward, because this is - this was expected," she said.



"I am very confident that I have the truth on my side and that the truth will come out, and that this is clearly timed before the documentary... And so people can think whatever they want about me, I have to let the legal process run its course. And I'm steady as a rock."



A representative for the rocker responded to the interview in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, which reads, "As we have stated from the beginning, Mr. Warner vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone."



A statement from his attorney Howard King was also read out on the show.



"As we detailed in our lawsuit, nothing that Evan Rachel Wood, Illma (real name Ashley) Gore or their hand-picked co-conspirators have said on this matter can be trusted. This is just more of the same from a group who have spread falsehood after falsehood," he stated.



The Thirteen actress claimed in February 2021 that the musician had been emotionally, physically, and sexually abusive during their relationship, which lasted from 2007 until 2010. Four other women have come forward with abuse allegations against Manson, all of which he has denied.



Phoenix Rising, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, airs on HBO in the U.S. on Tuesday and Wednesday.