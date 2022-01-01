Dylan O'Brien tests positive for Covid-19

Dylan O'Brien has cancelled the rest of his press plans for The Outfit after contracting Covid-19.



The actor took to Twitter on Monday to share that he has been forced to pull out of upcoming promotional events for the film after testing positive for the virus.



"Got the vid (sic)," the tweet read.



Referring to former U.S. President Barack Obama's recent positive Covid-19 test result, Dylan continued, "Being vaxxed & boosted (and having it with Obama) is v much helping. But had to cancel rest of press... sobering reminder that we're still in a pandemic."



He concluded: "Stay safe be mindful."



The 30-year-old made it to the film's New York City premiere earlier this month.



The Outfit, also starring Mark Rylance and Zoey Deutch, is set to open in U.S. cinemas on 18 March.