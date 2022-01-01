Anjali Bhimani joins Ms. Marvel series

Anjali Bhimani has landed a recurring role in the Ms. Marvel series.

The actress is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an undisclosed role, according to Deadline.

However, Bhimani previously played Mita Nansari in the episodes The Great Escape and Lord of Lies of Marvel’s Runaways.

Nansari served as an employee at Wizard and is friends with Tina Minoru, who was possessed by an alien called The Magistrate’s Daughter.

Ms. Marvel will follow Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen living in New Jersey. She will be Marvel’s first onscreen Muslim hero.

Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Laurel Marsden, Rish Shah, and Saagar Shaikh are also set to appear in the show.

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to debut on Disney+ later this year.