Kourtney Kardashian claims IVF medication has put her into early menopause

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her experience with IVF medication in a now-deleted sneak peek of The Kardashians.

In a leaked teaser trailer for her family's upcoming reality series, the 42-year-old revealed she is exploring the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) route to try and have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker. She also confessed the negative side effects the medication has had on her body.

"It hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said, reports Page Six. "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause... Literally into menopause."

The Poosh founder also revealed the medication has caused her to gain "so much weight" and admitted the criticism she's received on social media has been hard.

"I'm, like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're going through," she told her mother Kris Jenner.

The teaser was leaked on Instagram but has since been taken down. In the official trailer, which was released earlier this week, Kourtney reveals that she and Travis are trying for a baby and footage shows them going for medical treatments.

Kourtney shares three children - Mason, Penelope, and Reign - with her ex-partner Scott Disick, while the blink-182 rocker has two teenage children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The Kardashians debuts on Hulu in the U.S. in April.