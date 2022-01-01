Steve McQueen knighted by Princess Anne

Steve McQueen received his knighthood on Tuesday.

Princess Anne knighted the acclaimed director at Windsor Castle in recognition of his services to art and film.

Known for his Academy Award-winning feature, 12 Years A Slave, the 52-year-old was previously made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2011 for his services to the visual arts.

When asked what he discussed with Princess Anne on Tuesday, Sir Steve told the PA news agency, "We discussed pending projects I'm doing - I'm doing a film called Blitz and we discussed that.

"The Blitz is the one we’re working on which we hopefully start sometime in the autumn. It’s about London, starting in 1940, this is what we’re attempting to do and we’ll see how it pans out."

Back in 2020, the British director shared his feelings about a knighthood in an interview with The Big Issue.

"My younger self wouldn't give a damn about my knighthood. 'What is he doing with it?' That is what he would ask," he said. "The country I come from gave me this high award - and that's great. But it doesn't mean anything unless you can actually use it."