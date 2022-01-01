Chloe Zhao wasn't shocked by mixed review for Eternals

Chloe Zhao expected 'Eternals' to get mixed reviews.

The 39-year-old director helmed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster last year but it was met with a mixed response by critics and fans – something that didn't take Chloe by surprise.

Chloe told Empire magazine: "'Eternals' was planned to be released soon after 'Endgame', and not at a time when everyone is having an existential crisis.

"The film itself is about existential crisis, both for humanity and God. So I think we definitely felt it was coming."

The Oscar-winning director explained that she will not be put off by criticism of the movie – which starred Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.

Chloe said: "I think the need for consensus is a hindrance for any authentic creative process, just like it's a hindrance for living an authentic life as a person.

"I have been receiving end of somewhat consensus, and divisiveness about my work. Neither of them has any real influence on me as an artist, because every time I'm lucky enough to create, I learn from the process. From what I've succeeded (at), and what I've failed (at). But that learning process is a very intimate affair."

She continued: "Anything beyond that, for me, it's just part of the ecosystem that exists because of the nature of the industry we're in. Like a flower or a rock, I acknowledge and appreciate their presence. But that's as far as it goes."

Chloe also feels that she made people "uncomfortable" with 'Eternals' as she ventured into a big studio movie for the first time.

She said: "In this case, we truly stepped out of the box that I think the world put us in, and met in the middle because of our shared interests. And by truly doing that, it made a lot of people uncomfortable on both sides."