Kylie Jenner admits 'life hasn't been easy' following birth of son

Kylie Jenner has candidly discussed her postpartum experience following the birth of her son.

The reality TV star and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed baby Wolf last month - a sibling for their four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kylie explained that "postpartum has not been easy".

"This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter," she began, noting that having an infant has affected her "mentally, physically, (and) spiritually".

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also took a moment to acknowledge why she was bringing up the topic now.

"I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because ... for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me either," mused Kylie. "It's been hard.

"I didn't even think I'd make it to this workout today but I'm here and I'm feeling better. So, you've got this."

In addition, the make-up mogul insisted that it's normal for new mothers "not to be OK".

"I realised that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth," the 24-year-old added.