Simone Ashley 'tore her shoulder' wearing corset for Bridgerton

Simone Ashley hurt her shoulder while wearing a restrictive corset for Bridgerton.

In an interview for Glamour U.K., the British actress explained that sporting the costume piece for her role as Kate Sharma in the Regency era series was rather painful.

"I think I tore my shoulder at one point!" she exclaimed.

Simone also noted that the corset severely restricted her ability to eat.

Wanting to be "really energised" for her first day of filming, she ate a big lunch - but instantly regretted the decision.

"So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that's when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset," the 26-year-old recalled. "I realised when you wear the corset, you just don't eat. It changes your body.

"I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you're just back to how your body is."

Simone even needed help with basic dressing tasks with the corset on, and shared: "When you're in a corset, you can't put your shoes on."

Season two of Bridgerton is set to premiere on Netflix on 25 March.