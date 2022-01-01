Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian tribute 'branded' onto his chest

Pete Davidson has had Kim Kardashian's name permanently "branded" onto his chest.

Earlier this week, rumours swirled that the Saturday Night Live star had chosen to get the word "KIM" tattooed onto his torso, after the reality TV star's ex-husband Kanye West leaked an image of a shirtless Pete on Instagram.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Kim confirmed Pete had honoured her with the inking, which is apparently even more permanent than a traditional tattoo.

"(It) isn't a tattoo, it's actually a branding," she said, making a stamping gesture. "Because he wanted to do something that was really different. (Pete told Kim), 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as like a scar on me.'"

In addition, Kim divulged that Pete, 28, has several other tattoos dedicated to her.

"He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones, that he got," the 41-year-old revealed, indicating that the actor has at least three new pieces of body art. "(They are) cutesy things...my favourite one... says, 'My girl is a lawyer.'"

Kim, who was legally declared single as part of her divorce proceedings from Kanye earlier this month, began dating Pete last November.

And during the conversation, the beauty mogul indicated that she is happier than ever.

"I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy," she continued. "And I went for it. I was like: 'You know what, I'm in my 40s like f**k it, just go for it. Find your happiness.' I went for it and I took my time...I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."