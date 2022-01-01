Anne Hathaway broke Jared Leto's method acting with House of Gucci reference

Anne Hathaway managed to break Jared Leto's method acting on the set of WeCrashed by making a reference to his film, House of Gucci.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, the actress recalled how her co-star stayed in character as WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann for the duration of the shoot of the Apple TV+ series.

While Anne supported Jared's process, she couldn't help but make a joke on the day the trailer for his film House of Gucci, in which he portrays Paolo Gucci, was released last July.

"I really respect Jared's process, and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was, and we really created the most beautiful connection between us. (But) the day the House of Gucci trailer came out, I mean, I had to do something. I couldn't just let it be," she began.

Following an "intense" day on set, Anne said goodbye to Jared, and then reenacted a moment from the promo clip in which Lady Gaga is seen making the sign of the cross.

"(I said), 'Just one more thing,' and I go, 'Father, Son, House of Gucci,' because you have to!" the 39-year-old laughed, before revealing that Jared "split into three" over the comment.

"I didn't know what would happen because he's so intense in his commitment to his process, but I swear to God he split into three," she insisted. "It was like a Horcrux: Over here was Jared, over here was Paolo Gucci, and here was Adam Neumann... He came back in and I was like, 'Oh dear,' and he was like, 'Woah, I think I just time-travelled!'"

WeCrashed is set to premiere on Friday.