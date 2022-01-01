Jack Huston weds

Jack Huston has married his longtime partner Shannan Click.

Earlier this week, model Click took to Instagram to share a Polaroid photo of her in a white dress and veil kissing the 39-year-old actor, as well as another happy photo of them embracing in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator.

"So this happened," she wrote in the caption.

The House of Gucci star has not yet commented on the nuptials.

However, editors at Page Six have reported that the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas last weekend.

Boardwalk Empire actor Huston and Click started dating in 2011 and are parents to daughter Sage, eight, and six-year-old son Cypress.

Huston, who is known for films such as American Hustle, Kill Your Darlings, and The Irishman, is the nephew of actors Anjelica Huston and Danny Huston.